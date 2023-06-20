News & Insights

US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly to buy Dice Therapeutics for $2.4 billion in autoimmune push

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

June 20, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds background on Dice lead drug in paragraph 2, Lilly's immunology drugs in paragraph 3

June 20 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N will buy Dice Therapeutics Inc DICE.O in an all-cash deal for about $2.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday, to beef up its autoimmune treatment portfolio.

Dice's lead drug is currently in a mid-stage trial for a immune-related skin condition called psoriasis, as well as other chronic immune-related diseases.

Lilly currently has immunology drugs like Taltz and Olumiant in its portfolio. In 2022, Taltz garnered $2.48 billion while Olumiant generated $830.5 million in sales.

Lilly has offered Dice $48 per share in cash, a premium of about 42% to the stock's last close. Shares of Dice were up 37.4% premarket on Tuesday.

The companies expect to close the deal in the third quarter, subject to regulatory clearances.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru, Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
DICE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.