Eli Lilly to buy Dice Therapeutics for $2.4 billion in autoimmune push

Adds background on Dice lead drug in paragraph 2, Lilly's immunology drugs in paragraph 3

June 20 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N will buy Dice Therapeutics Inc DICE.O in an all-cash deal for about $2.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday, to beef up its autoimmune treatment portfolio.

Dice's lead drug is currently in a mid-stage trial for a immune-related skin condition called psoriasis, as well as other chronic immune-related diseases.

Lilly currently has immunology drugs like Taltz and Olumiant in its portfolio. In 2022, Taltz garnered $2.48 billion while Olumiant generated $830.5 million in sales.

Lilly has offered Dice $48 per share in cash, a premium of about 42% to the stock's last close. Shares of Dice were up 37.4% premarket on Tuesday.

The companies expect to close the deal in the third quarter, subject to regulatory clearances.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru, Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.