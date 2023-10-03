Eli Lilly to buy cancer-focused Point Biopharma for $1.4 billion

Adds details in paragraph 2, 3 and shares in paragraph 4

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N will buy cancer therapy developer Point Biopharma Global PNT.O for $1.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Lilly has offered $12.50 per Point Biopharma share held, representing a premium of about 87% to the stock's last close.

Point Biopharma's shares soared 84% in premarket trading.

The companies expect the deal to close by the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

