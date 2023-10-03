News & Insights

US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly to buy cancer-focused Point Biopharma for $1.4 billion

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

October 03, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2, 3 and shares in paragraph 4

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N will buy cancer therapy developer Point Biopharma Global PNT.O for $1.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Lilly has offered $12.50 per Point Biopharma share held, representing a premium of about 87% to the stock's last close.

Point Biopharma's shares soared 84% in premarket trading.

The companies expect the deal to close by the end of 2023.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
PNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.