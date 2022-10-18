Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly To Buy Akouos For Up To $610 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Tuesday announced its decision to acquire Akouos, Inc. (AKUS), a developer of viral gene therapies for the treatment of inner ear conditions, including sensorineural hearing loss.

The consideration is about $487 million plus a contingent value right for an aggregate amount up to $610 million.

As per the deal, Lilly will pay $12.50 per share for Akouos, in cash, with one contingent value right (CVR) of up to $3.00 per share.

Akouos's lead product candidate, AK-OTOF, is a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the otoferlin gene (OTOF). The company's pipeline include AK-CLRN1 for Usher Type 3A, an autosomal recessive disorder characterized by progressive loss of both hearing and vision, GJB2 for a common form of monogenic deafness and hearing loss, and AK-antiVEGF for the treatment of vestibular schwannoma.

AKUS shares are up more than 80% in pre-market. It had closed at $7.01, down 5.14% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular