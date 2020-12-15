Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly To Acquire Prevail Therapeutics - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) announced a definitive agreement for Lilly to acquire Prevail for $22.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $880 million) payable at closing plus one non-tradable contingent value right worth up to $4.00 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $160 million), for a total consideration of up to $26.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $1.04 billion).

Prevail is a biotechnology company developing potentially disease-modifying AAV9-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Prevail is developing PR001 for patients with Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease (nGD); PR006 for patients with frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations (FTD-GRN); and PR004 for patients with certain synucleinopathies.

Eli Lilly noted that there will be no change required to the company's 2021 financial guidance for research and development expense or non-GAAP earnings per share as a result of the transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY PRVL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular