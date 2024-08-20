Eli Lilly: Tirzepatide Lowers Risk Of Developing Type 2 Diabetes By 94% In 3-yr Study

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported positive topline results from the SURMOUNT-1 three-year study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide once weekly for long-term weight management and delay in progression to diabetes in adults with pre-diabetes and obesity or overweight. The company said these topline results provide evidence for reduced risk of progression to type 2 diabetes and long-term maintenance of weight loss with tirzepatide in adults with pre-diabetes and obesity or overweight.

The results showed that weekly tirzepatide injections significantly reduced the risk of progression to type 2 diabetes by 94% among adults with pre-diabetes and obesity compared to placebo. Treatment with tirzepatide resulted in sustained weight loss through the treatment period, with adults on the 15 mg dose experiencing a 22.9% average decrease in body weight compared to 2.1% for placebo.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.