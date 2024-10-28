Eli Lilly tells Bloomberg approval received to launch Mounjaro in Hong Kong

Eli Lilly (LLY) expects to start selling its weight-loss drug tirzepatide, branded as Mounjaro, in Hong Kong as early as the end of this year after the company gained the Hong Kong government approval to sell the drug in a device called Kwikpen for both long-term weight management and type 2 diabetes, the company said in a statement to Bloomberg News. The launch will potentially make Mounjaro the first weight loss drug of its kind to become available in the China region, Bloomberg stated.

