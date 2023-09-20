Eli Lilly Sues Clinics Over Unauthorized Mounjaro Drug Sale

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly has filed lawsuits against several medical spas, wellness centers and compounding pharmacies for unauthorized sale of diabetes drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide). These clinics allegedly use the drug for weight loss treatment.

Mounjaro, approved for type 2 diabetes, is only available from and manufactured by Lilly. They are commercially available in a pre-filled single-dose pen only.

Lilly noted that compounding pharmacies and counterfeit sources are manufacturing and distributing compounded drugs claiming to contain tirzepatide. These drugs have not been reviewed or approved by the U.S. FDA or global regulatory agencies and may cause potentially serious health risks to patients.

According to the FDA, drug compounding is the process of combining, mixing, or altering ingredients to create a medication as per the requirements of individual patients. Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved.

The company noted that it cannot validate the safety or effectiveness of such compounded products claiming to contain tirzepatide that are not its own branded product.

In a statement, Lilly said the action was taken to protect patient safety and stop the unlawful marketing and sale of non-FDA approved compounded products fraudulently claiming to be Mounjaro.

As per reports, the suits were filed in federal courts in carious states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota, South Carolina and Utah. With the move, the drug maker seeks to block the sales of fake versions of Mounjaro, along with an monetary damages.

