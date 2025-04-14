Eli Lilly Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $1034.0, along with a high estimate of $1190.00 and a low estimate of $888.00. This current average represents a 0.3% decrease from the previous average price target of $1037.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Eli Lilly. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Seamus Fernandez |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $928.00|$973.00 | |Terence Flynn |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $1124.00|$1146.00 | |Asad Haider |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $888.00|$892.00 | |Mohit Bansal |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $1100.00|$970.00 | |Srikripa Devarakonda|Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $1038.00|$1029.00 | |Mohit Bansal |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $970.00|$1000.00 | |Peter Verdult |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $1190.00|$1250.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Eli Lilly's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Eli Lilly's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Eli Lilly

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Eli Lilly's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 44.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.02%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Eli Lilly's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

