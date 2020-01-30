Eli Lilly Stock Climbs After a Glowing Earnings Report

Lilly reported earnings per share of $1.73, well above the $1.52 consensus estimate calculated by FactSet. Quarterly sales of $6.1 billion topped the FactSet consensus estimate of $5.9 billion.

Shares of the big pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly jumped Thursday morning after the company announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 that far exceeded analyst expectations.

Lilly (ticker: LLY) reported earnings per share of $1.73, well above the $1.52 consensus estimate calculated by FactSet. And the company reported quarterly sales of $6.1 billion, topping the FactSet consensus estimate of $5.9 billion.

“LLY is blooming this morning,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen wrote in a note out early Thursday. Shares were trading at $142 in premarket hours, up 1.5% from Wednesday’s close. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 0.6%.

Lilly attributed its fourth-quarter revenue growth to a 10% increase in sales volume.

“Lilly is in the early phase of an exciting period of growth for the company,” Chairman and CEO David Ricks said. “The combination of strong revenue growth from our newer medicines and prudent expense control across our business enabled Lilly to invest more in our R&D pipeline and still deliver impressive earnings growth in the fourth quarter and full-year 2019.”

The company also laid out earnings expectations for 2020, updated to reflect its pending acquisition of the small biotech firm Dermira (DERM). The company said it expected earnings of between $6.70 and $6.80 per share, and revenue of between $23.7 billion and $24.2 billion.

The earnings release comes weeks after Lily announced a $1.1 billion deal to buy Dermira, which is developing a monoclonal antibody called lebrikizumab, now in Phase 3 clinical trials, to treat atopic dermatitis.

Lilly also laid out its full-year 2019 results in its Thursday release, saying it had closed $22.3 billion in sales, up 4% from 2018. Revenue in the U.S. was up 3% between 2018 and 2019, to $12.7 billion. Lilly attributed the growth to higher sales volume for some of its top drugs, including Trulicity, Taltz, and Verzenio.

The company scheduled a conference call at 9 a.m.

