Eli Lilly starts human study of potential COVID-19 treatment

June 1 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Monday patients have been dosed to test its potential antibody treatment designed to fight COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus.

The study will assess safety and tolerability in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and results are anticipated by the end of June, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.