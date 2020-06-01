LLY

Eli Lilly starts human study of potential COVID-19 treatment

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Eli Lilly and Co said on Monday patients have been dosed to test its potential antibody treatment designed to fight COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus.

The study will assess safety and tolerability in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and results are anticipated by the end of June, the company said in a statement.

