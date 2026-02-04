Eli Lilly Soared by 39% in 2025, but Here's Another Healthcare Stock to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Eli Lilly has leading products in the GLP-1 space, with plans to bring pill versions of its weight loss shots to market.

Pfizer is playing catch-up in the GLP-1 space, but it has a long history of innovation.

10 stocks we like better than Pfizer ›

Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) share price jumped 39% in 2025, driven by investors eager to benefit from the success of the company's GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro (for diabetes) and Zepbound (for weight loss). That said, the company's position at the top of the GLP-1 heap isn't guaranteed, with Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) beating Eli Lilly to market with a GLP-1 pill. If you are looking at Eli Lilly, you might want to consider a pharmaceutical stock like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), which is relatively unloved right now, instead. Here's why.

Eli Lilly won't always be on top

The pharmaceutical sector is highly competitive and driven by innovation. GLP-1 weight loss drugs are a perfect example. Novo Nordisk was first to market with a GLP-1 shot. Eli Lilly's GLP-1 shots were better received by the market and quickly became the leading options. In early 2026, however, Novo Nordisk was first to market with a GLP-1 pill, which could give it a chance to win back market share. Eli Lilly plans to bring out its own pill, so Novo Nordisk's advantage could be short-lived.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That said, after a strong price advance driven by the excitement around GLP-1 drugs, Eli Lilly's valuation seems stretched. The stock's price-to-earnings ratio is a lofty 50. For comparison, the S&P 500 index, which is trading near all-time highs, has a P/E of 28. If valuation matters to you, you'll probably be better off with a competitor like Pfizer, which is relatively unloved.

Pfizer is playing catch-up

Pfizer's internally developed GLP-1 drug didn't pan out and had to be abandoned. That's bad and helps explain why investors have been less than positive about the company's future, noting that its P/E ratio is just 15. However, Pfizer has a long and successful history in the drug sector. It may not be the most innovative company right now, but history suggests it will, eventually, develop new and exciting blockbuster drugs.

Notably, its GLP-1 setback was quickly followed up by the acquisition of a company with a promising GLP-1 pipeline and a partnership to distribute a Chinese company's GLP-1 pill if it is approved. In other words, Pfizer isn't giving up; it is adjusting just like it always has.

If you don't mind a turnaround story, Pfizer's relatively attractive valuation could be a much better option than richly priced Eli Lilly. And it is important to remember that new drugs are only given a time-limited patent to protect them. So, by design, Eli Lilly's GLP-1 opportunity will not last forever.

Should you buy stock in Pfizer right now?

Before you buy stock in Pfizer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pfizer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $431,111!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,521!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 4, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.