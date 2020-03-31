Eli Lilly, Sitryx Announce Global Licensing & Research Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has entered an exclusive global licensing and research collaboration with Sitryx to discover and develop potential new medicines for autoimmune diseases. Sitryx will grant Lilly an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize up to four novel immunometabolism targeted therapeutics, including Sitryx's two lead projects.

Sitryx will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and Lilly will make a $10 million equity investment in Sitryx. Sitryx will be eligible to receive potential development milestones up to $820 million, as well as commercialization milestones and royalty payments on potential sales in the mid- to high-single digit range.

Eli Lilly noted that there will be no change to the company's 2020 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of the deal.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK. In 2018, Sitryx raised $30 million Series A funding from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Longwood Fund and GSK.

