Eli Lilly Shares Show Healthy Rise

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. Over the past year, our proprietary signals indicate LLY has enjoyed a surge in demand. We believe this to be strong institutional support.

Each green bar indicates unusually large volumes in LLY shares, pushing the stock higher:

Plenty of health care names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental backdrop going on with Eli Lilly.

Eli Lilly Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and a healthy fundamental backdrop make this company worth investigating. As you can see, LLY sports strong sales growth and profits:

3-year sales growth rate (+11.9%)

Profit margin (+15.4%)

Plus, EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +45.1%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. Eli Lilly is gaining because of its strong fundamental picture.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

Eli Lilly has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 list many times. The blue bars below show when LLY was a top pick over the past few years…plotting a strong uptrend.

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit…the outliers. Money flows often reveal tomorrow’s leaders today.

Eli Lilly Price Prediction

The Eli Lilly rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in LLY at the time of publication.

