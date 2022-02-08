Eli Lilly Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $239.73, changing hands as low as $237.47 per share. Eli Lilly shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LLY's low point in its 52 week range is $178.5779 per share, with $283.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $237.66. The LLY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

