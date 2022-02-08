Eli Lilly Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $239.73, changing hands as low as $237.47 per share. Eli Lilly shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LLY's low point in its 52 week range is $178.5779 per share, with $283.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $237.66. The LLY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.