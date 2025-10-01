Eli Lilly Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $783.30, changing hands as high as $800.34 per share. Eli Lilly shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LLY's low point in its 52 week range is $623.78 per share, with $937 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $796.54. The LLY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.