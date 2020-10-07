Eli Lilly seeks U.S. FDA emergency use tag for COVID-19 antibody treatment

Adds details on potential supply, share movement, background

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Lilly said its drug, LY-CoV555, which had helped reduce hospitalization and emergency room visits for COVID-19 clinical trial patients, showed similar results in combination with another antibody treatment made by the company.

The company said it would seek the FDA's nod for emergency use of the combination therapy in November, once additional safety data is available and enough doses are made.

The company said it expects to supply as many as one million doses of LY-CoV555 in the fourth quarter, with 100,000 available in October.

The U.S. drugmaker's shares rose over 3% before the opening bell.

