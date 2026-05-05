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Eli Lilly Says Omvoh-Treated Patients Sustained Disease Clearance In Ulcerative Colitis At 4 Years

May 05, 2026 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced new long-term data from the LUCENT-3 open-label extension study in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis treated with Omvoh.

The study showed that 63.5 percent of Omvoh-treated patients who achieved disease clearance at one year sustained it at four years.

Moreover, the long-term safety profile in patients with moderately to severely active UC was consistent with the known safety profile of Omvoh with no new safety signals observed.

In the pre-market hours, LLY is trading at $966.06, down 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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