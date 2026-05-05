Eli Lilly Says Omvoh-Treated Patients Sustained Disease Clearance In Ulcerative Colitis At 4 Years

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced new long-term data from the LUCENT-3 open-label extension study in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis treated with Omvoh.

The study showed that 63.5 percent of Omvoh-treated patients who achieved disease clearance at one year sustained it at four years.

Moreover, the long-term safety profile in patients with moderately to severely active UC was consistent with the known safety profile of Omvoh with no new safety signals observed.

In the pre-market hours, LLY is trading at $966.06, down 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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