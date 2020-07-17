Eli Lilly Says Mirikizumab Superior To Cosentyx In Phase 3 Study - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced that mirikizumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19-subunit of IL23, met the primary and all key secondary endpoints versus placebo at Week 16 (superiority) and all key secondary endpoints versus Cosentyx (secukinumab) at Week 16 (non-inferiority) and Week 52 (superiority) in the OASIS-2 study.

OASIS-2 is a multicenter randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study comparing the efficacy and safety of mirikizumab to placebo and Cosentyx in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

"The results from this study are promising to people around the world who are burdened by psoriasis and Lilly is grateful to the patients, providers and investigators for advancing science to benefit patients with immunologic conditions," said Patrik Jonsson, senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines.

Lilly expects topline results for the Phase 3 induction data in ulcerative colitis in the spring of 2021 and for the Phase 3 Crohn's data in 2022.

