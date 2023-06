June 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Friday its drug Emgality did not meet the primary goal of superiority to Pfizer Inc's PFE.N Nurtec ODT in prevention of episodic migraine.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

