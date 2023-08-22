Eli Lilly Says LIBRETTO-531 Study Evaluating Retevmo Meets Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Tuesday topline results from the LIBRETTO-531 study evaluating Retevmo versus physician's choice of the multikinase inhibitors (MKIs) cabozantinib or vandetanib as an initial treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic rearranged during transfection(RET)-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (MTC).

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). This result was based on a pre-specified interim efficacy analysis conducted by an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC).

LIBRETTO-531 is a Phase 3, randomized, open-label trial evaluating Retevmo versus cabozantinib or vandetanib, which are currently approved first-line options for patients with advanced MTC.

