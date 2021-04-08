Markets
INCY

Eli Lilly Says Late-stage Study Of Baricitinib In Hospitalized Covid Patients Didn't Meet Main Goal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Incyte (INCY) on Thursday said their late-stage study of baricitinib in hospitalized Covid-19 patients did not achieve the main goal.

The phase III study dubbed Cov-Barrier of baricitinib plus standard of care (SoC) versus placebo plus SoC did not meet statistical significance on the primary endpoint. The main goal was defined as the difference in the proportion of participants progressing to the first occurrence of non-invasive ventilation including high flow oxygen or invasive mechanical ventilation including extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) or death by Day 28.

The frequency of adverse events and serious adverse events were generally similar in the baricitinib and placebo groups, Eli Lilly said.

"While COV-BARRIER did not hit the primary endpoint based on stages of disease progression, the data show that baricitinib meaningfully reduced the risk of mortality above and beyond the recommended standard of care, without additional safety risks," said co-primary investigator E. Wesley Ely, professor of medicine and co-director of the Critical Illness, Brain Dysfunction, and Survivorship (CIBS) Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INCY LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular