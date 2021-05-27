Markets
Eli Lilly Reveals Receipt Of Subpoena From DoJ On Branchburg Manufacturing Facility - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Drug maker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday revealed in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice requesting the production of certain documents relating to its manufacturing site in Branchburg, New Jersey. Lilly said it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Lilly said it had previously engaged external counsel to conduct an independent investigation of certain allegations relating to the Branchburg facility. Lilly, through its counsel, is investigating these allegations thoroughly.

Lilly noted that it is deeply committed to manufacturing high-quality medicines for patients who need them, and the safety and quality of our products is our highest priority.

