Eli Lilly Reports Results Of GERAS-US Study - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported baseline results from the GERAS-US Study examining the societal costs associated with mild cognitive impairment, mild dementia, and caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease. The research indicates the pathophysiology of Alzheimer's disease begins decades before symptoms start to manifest. Findings from the study suggest that Alzheimer's disease assessments should evolve to include standard tools or methods to evaluate the underlying pathology.

Howard Fillit, Chief Scientific Officer, Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, said: "A timely and accurate diagnosis enables physicians to better manage their patients' medical comorbidities and assists caregivers' planning for present and future care needs. An early diagnosis also allows patients and loved ones to make choices about enrolling in a clinical trial as part of their plans."

