Eli Lilly Reports Positive Topline Results From ACHIEVE-2, ACHIEVE-5 Trials With Orforglipron

October 15, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly (LLY) reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 ACHIEVE-2 and ACHIEVE-5 trials. In both trials, orforglipron met the primary and all key secondary endpoints at 40 weeks for both the efficacy and treatment-regimen estimands, delivering significant A1C reduction and weight loss as well as improvements in multiple cardiovascular risk factors, all consistent with previously disclosed studies in type 2 diabetes. Lilly plans to submit orforglipron for the treatment of type 2 diabetes to global regulatory agencies in 2026, while submission for the treatment of obesity is on track to occur by the end of the current year.

"Orforglipron has now demonstrated superiority over two active comparators in clinical trials for type 2 diabetes," said Jeff Emmick, senior vice president of product development, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health.

