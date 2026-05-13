Eli Lilly Reports Positive Phase 3b Data For Zepbound And Foundaya In Weight-Loss Maintenance

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) on Wednesday reported positive results from its Phase 3b SURMOUNT-MAINTAIN and ATTAIN-MAINTAIN studies for Foundaya and lower-dose Zepbound in maintenance of weight loss.

Zepbound (trizepatide) is a dual receptor agonist that activates the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors. These incretin hormones regulate appetite to decrease calorie intake over time. The drug gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022 for the treatment of obesity.

Foundaya (forglipron) is a small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist that received FDA approval in 2026 for the treatment of overweight adults and morbidities associated with obesity.

The Phase 3b SURMOUNT-MAINTAIN trial was a 112-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study on 441 obese or overweight patients without type-2 diabetes and evaluated Zepbound in weight-loss maintenance.

The study found that when switching from the Zepbound maximum tolerated dose (MTD) to a Zepbound dose of 5 mg, participants maintained all but 5.6 kg of weight loss at 60 weeks, showing greater efficacy of Zepbound over the placebo.

The Phase 3b ATTAIN-MAINTAIN trial was a 52-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of Foundaya in weight-loss maintenance.

Participants maintained all but 0.9 kg in weight loss when switching from Wegovy MTD to Foundaya, and maintained all but 5 kg in weight loss when switching from Zepbound MTD.

LLY closed Tuesday at $989.87, up 2.37%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $987.83, down 0.20%.

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