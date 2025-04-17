BioTech
LLY

Eli Lilly Reports Positive Data From Phase 3 ACHIEVE-1 Study Of Orforglipron In Type 2 Diabetes

April 17, 2025 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Thursday reported topline data from Phase 3 ACHIEVE-1 study of orforglipron in adults with type 2 diabetes. The study met its primary goal.

ACHIEVE-1 is the first of seven Phase 3 studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of orforglipron across people with diabetes and obesity. The primary goal of the study was A1C reduction compared to placebo.

Treatment with orforglipron reduced A1C by an average of 1.3% to 1.6% across doses. The drug candidate also reduced weight by an average 16 lbs at the highest dose.

Later this year, the company plans to share more results from the ACHIEVE Phase 3 program as well as data from ATTAIN Phase 3 study evaluating orforglipron for weight management.

Lilly expects to submit orforglipron for weight management to global regulatory agencies by the end of this year, with the submission for the treatment of type 2 diabetes anticipated in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.