Eli Lilly Reports Positive Data From Phase 3 ACHIEVE-1 Study Of Orforglipron In Type 2 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Thursday reported topline data from Phase 3 ACHIEVE-1 study of orforglipron in adults with type 2 diabetes. The study met its primary goal.

ACHIEVE-1 is the first of seven Phase 3 studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of orforglipron across people with diabetes and obesity. The primary goal of the study was A1C reduction compared to placebo.

Treatment with orforglipron reduced A1C by an average of 1.3% to 1.6% across doses. The drug candidate also reduced weight by an average 16 lbs at the highest dose.

Later this year, the company plans to share more results from the ACHIEVE Phase 3 program as well as data from ATTAIN Phase 3 study evaluating orforglipron for weight management.

Lilly expects to submit orforglipron for weight management to global regulatory agencies by the end of this year, with the submission for the treatment of type 2 diabetes anticipated in 2026.

