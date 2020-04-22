Stocks

Eli Lilly Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Contributor
Josh Nathan-Kazis Barrons
Published

Analysts expect Lilly to report first-quarter earnings of $1.36 per share, and first-quarter sales of $5 billion.

The report comes a week after it announced it would test its rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, in patients hospitalized with severe Covid-19.

Shares of the drugmaker Eli Lilly have jumped despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the stock up 16.2% this year, while the S&P 500 has dropped 14.8%. The S&P 500 Health Care sector is down 4.3%

Lilly (ticker: LLY) will report is first-quarter results Thursday morning. The company has scheduled an earnings call for 9 a.m., Eastern time.

The report comes a week after Lilly announced it would test its rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, in patients hospitalized with severe Covid-19.

Lilly stock is trading at 22.4 times earnings expected over the next 12 months, according to FactSet, better than the 5-year average of 19.6 times earnings.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Barrons

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular