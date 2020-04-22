Eli Lilly Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Analysts expect Lilly to report first-quarter earnings of $1.36 per share, and first-quarter sales of $5 billion.

The report comes a week after it announced it would test its rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, in patients hospitalized with severe Covid-19.

Shares of the drugmaker Eli Lilly have jumped despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the stock up 16.2% this year, while the S&P 500 has dropped 14.8%. The S&P 500 Health Care sector is down 4.3%

Lilly (ticker: LLY) will report is first-quarter results Thursday morning. The company has scheduled an earnings call for 9 a.m., Eastern time.

Lilly stock is trading at 22.4 times earnings expected over the next 12 months, according to FactSet, better than the 5-year average of 19.6 times earnings.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

