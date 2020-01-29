Eli Lilly Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Shares of the drugmaker Eli Lilly are up 6% from the beginning of the year as the stock continues a run that has seen it climb 24.5% since the beginning of October.

That’s a better performance than the S&P 500, which was up 1.4% from the start of the year, and just 10.1% since the beginning of the fourth quarter.

On Thursday morning, Lilly (ticker: LLY) will present its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019. The company will hold an earnings call at 9 a.m., shortly before the market opens.

The earnings call comes weeks after Lilly announced a deal to buy the biotech firm Dermira (DERM) for $1.1 billion, nabbing a promising drug for atopic dermatitis. It also comes as Lilly makes further efforts to push back against criticism over the pricing of its insulin drugs.

Lilly stock trades at 20.5 times per-share earnings projected for the next 12 months.

Here’s a snapshot of investors’ expectations and recent history.

-- Analysts expect Lilly to report quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, with sales of $5.9 billion.

-- Lilly announced a deal to buy Dermira for $1.1 billion in January. Shares of Dermira traded higher than the sale price after the deal was announced, suggesting that investors expected another buyer to swoop in. The stock has now dropped below the sale price.

-- On Monday, Lilly announced positive data from one of a handful of studies investigating baricitinib, a drug it is developing with Incyte Corporation (INCY) to treat atopic dermatitis. “The data this morning is good news for LLY,” wrote Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen.

-- At a recent investor conference, Lilly announced it was extending its line of generic alternatives to its top-selling insulin product, part of an effort to bat back criticism over the cost of the drug.

-- In October, Lilly reported earnings per share of $1.48 for the third quarter of 2019.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

