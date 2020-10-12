Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly Reports Data From Phase 2 SERENITY Study Evaluating Mirikizumab

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced new efficacy and safety data from the phase 2 SERENITY study evaluating mirikizumab in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The company said data from the 52-week study showed continued symptom improvement and reduction of intestinal mucosal inflammation. The company is presenting detailed results from the trial virtually in an abstract session at the UEG Week 2020.

The company said these phase 2 data reinforce the continued evaluation of mirikizumab in the ongoing, pivotal VIVID phase 3 program as a potential treatment for patients with Crohn's disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular