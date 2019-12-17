Eli Lilly Reaffirms FY19 Adj. EPS, Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Tuesday re-affirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2019, and initiated outlook for the full year 2020.

For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $5.75 to $5.85 per share on revenues between $22.0 billion and $22.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.81 per share on revenues of $22.16 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company now expects earnings in a range of $6.38 to $6.48 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.70 to $6.80 per share on revenues between $23.6 billion and $24.1 billion, driven by volume growth from key growth products, including Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Jardiance, Verzenio, Cyramza, Olumiant, Emgality, Baqsimi and Reyvow.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $6.61 per share on revenues of $23.52 billion for the year.

The 2020 financial guidance is highlighted by volume-based revenue growth and improving productivity, which are expected to result in operating margin expansion and strong earnings performance.

Lilly said it expects 2020 to be a strong year of financial and operational performance, characterized by robust top-line growth, margin expansion, continued pipeline progress and solid cash flow.

