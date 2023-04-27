News & Insights

US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly raises annual forecast on strength of diabetes drug

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 27, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, betting on the approval of its diabetes drug, tirzepatide, for the treatment of obesity.

The company now expects adjusted 2023 earnings of $8.65 to $8.85 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $8.35 to $8.55.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.