Eli Lilly raises annual forecast on strength of diabetes drug

April 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, betting on the approval of its diabetes drug, tirzepatide, for the treatment of obesity.

The company now expects adjusted 2023 earnings of $8.65 to $8.85 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $8.35 to $8.55.

