US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly raises 2023 profit forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

February 02, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, banking on rising demand for its new diabetes drug Mounjaro to offset pressure from waning sales of some of its older treatments.

The company now expects 2023 adjusted full-year earnings of $8.35 to $8.55 per share, from its prior forecast of $8.10 to $8.30 per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $8.28 per share in 2023, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.