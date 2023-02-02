Eli Lilly raises 2023 profit forecast

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, banking on rising demand for its new diabetes drug Mounjaro to offset pressure from waning sales of some of its older treatments.

The company now expects 2023 adjusted full-year earnings of $8.35 to $8.55 per share, from its prior forecast of $8.10 to $8.30 per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $8.28 per share in 2023, according to Refinitiv.

