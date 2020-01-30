Eli Lilly quarterly profit jumps 33% on strong Trulicity demand

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N reported a 33% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug, Trulicity.

Net income rose to $1.50 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.13 billion, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $6.11 billion from $5.64 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

