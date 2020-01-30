US Markets

Eli Lilly quarterly profit jumps 33% on strong Trulicity demand

Manas Mishra Reuters
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Eli Lilly and Co reported a 33% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug, Trulicity.

Net income rose to $1.50 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.13 billion, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $6.11 billion from $5.64 billion.

