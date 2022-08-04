Eli Lilly quarterly profit falls 31% on diabetes drug weakness

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N reported a 31% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower prices of diabetes drug Humalog and Insulin Lispro injection.

The company's net income fell to $952.5 million, or $1.05 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.39 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

