US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly quarterly profit falls 31% on diabetes drug weakness

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Eli Lilly and Co reported a 31% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower prices of diabetes drug Humalog and Insulin Lispro injection.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N reported a 31% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower prices of diabetes drug Humalog and Insulin Lispro injection.

The company's net income fell to $952.5 million, or $1.05 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.39 billion, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular