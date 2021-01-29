Markets
Eli Lilly Q4 Results Top Estimates; Backs FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) reported Friday a profit for the fourth quarter that increase 42 percent from last year, reflecting 22 percent revenue growth on a volume growth of 24 percent. Both adjusted earnings per share and revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company also maintained its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.

For the third quarter, Eli Lilly reported net income of $2.12 billion or $2.32 per share, up from $1.50 billion or $1.64 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.75 per share, compared to $1.64 per share in the prior-year quarter. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

World-wide revenue for the quarter grew 22 percent to $7.44 billion from $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year. Wall Street expected revenues of $7.29 billion for the quarter.

Excluding revenue of $871 million from its COVID-19 antibody therapy bamlanivimab, fourth-quarter revenue grew only 7 percent.

The increase in revenue reflects volume growth of 24 percent and a 1 percent increase due to the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates, partially offset by a 4 percent decrease due to lower realized prices.

Worldwide Trulicity revenue grew 24 percent to $1.50 billion from last year. Humalog revenue declined 6 percent to $718.1 million, while Alimta revenue was up 23 percent to $652.7 million and Taltz revenue increased 18 percent to $495.3 million from last year.

Revenue in the U.S. increased 31 percent to $4.60 billion, and revenue outside the U.S. grew 10 percent to $2.84 billion from last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Eli Lilly continues to project adjusted in the range of $7.75 to $8.40 per share on revenues between $26.5 billion and $28.0 billion.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $8.20 per share on revenues of $27.59 billion for the year.

