Eli Lilly Promotes Ilya Yuffa To SVP & President Of Lilly Bio-Medicines

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the appointment of Ilya Yuffa, currently vice president of U.S. Diabetes, to the new role of senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines. Patrik Jonsson, senior vice president and president of Lilly Bio-Medicines, will become senior vice president, president of Lilly USA, and Chief Customer Officer. The appointments are effective October 1, 2020.

David Ricks, Lilly chairman and CEO stated: "Now is the time to name a dedicated executive to lead Lilly USA and our global customer-focused functions during this time of exciting growth."

