Eli Lilly profit rises 41.5% as COVID-19 drug lifts sales

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N posted a 41.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for its diabetes drugs and a successful launch of its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Net earnings rose to $2.12 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.50 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

The company recognized worldwide revenue of $871.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 for bamlanivimab, its COVID-19 antibody therapy.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

