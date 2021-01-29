US Markets
LLY

Eli Lilly profit rises 41.5% as COVID-19 drug lifts sales

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Eli Lilly and Co posted a 41.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for its diabetes drugs and a successful launch of its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N posted a 41.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for its diabetes drugs and a successful launch of its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Net earnings rose to $2.12 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.50 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

The company recognized worldwide revenue of $871.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 for bamlanivimab, its COVID-19 antibody therapy.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular