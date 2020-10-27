Eli Lilly profit misses estimates on weak demand, higher costs

Adds details

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N missed analysts' expectations for third-quarter profit on Tuesday due to lower demand for some its medicines and increased costs to develop COVID-19 treatments.

The drugmaker said it expects 2020 COVID-19 research and development expense to be roughly $400 million, sending its shares down 4% before the opening bell.

Lilly's results come a day after it said no additional hospitalized COVID-19 patients will receive its experimental antibody treatment based on data suggesting that the therapy was unlikely to help these patients recover.

The company has submitted requests for emergency use authorization to the U.S. regulator for both its antibody treatment bamlanivimab as well as its arthritis drug baricitinib.

Net income fell to $1.21 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.25 billion, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the drugmaker earned $1.54 per share, below analysts' average estimate of $1.71 per share, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

