Eli Lilly profit falls 7% on higher costs

April 27 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N posted a 7% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, due to higher spending on research and development of treatments including COVID-19 drugs.

Net earnings fell to $1.36 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.46 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.