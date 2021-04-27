LLY

Eli Lilly profit falls 7% on higher costs

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 27 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N posted a 7% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, due to higher spending on research and development of treatments including COVID-19 drugs.

Net earnings fell to $1.36 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.46 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

