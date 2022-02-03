Eli Lilly profit falls 18% on higher costs

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N reported an 18% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher drug development expenses.

The company's net income fell to $1.73 billion, or $1.90 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.12 billion, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.