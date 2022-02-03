Eli Lilly profit beats on higher Trulicity sales

Adds details on COVID-19 therapies

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, helped by higher sales of its top-selling diabetes drug Trulicity and its COVID-19 antibody therapies.

Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy bamlanivimab has been a key driver for the company's sales in recent quarters since its initial authorization in November 2020.

Revenue from COVID-19 antibody therapies grew 22% from a year earlier to $1.06 billion.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month revised its emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 antibody treatments from Eli Lilly and Regeneron REGN.O to limit their use as the drugs were found to be unlikely to work against the Omicron variant.

Trulicity sales jumped 25% to $1.88 billion, helping Lilly record quarterly revenue of $8 billion, beating estimates of $7.73 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On an adjusted basis, Lilly reported a quarterly profit of $2.49 per share, beating estimates of $2.46 per share.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

