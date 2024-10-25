Eli Lilly presents new Ebglyss data at FCD Conference

New results show Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Ebglyss improved skin and itch among patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who were previously treated with dupilumab. These results from the Phase 3b ADapt study will be presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology, or FCD, Conference from Oct. 24-27 in Las Vegas. The ADapt study evaluated the efficacy and safety of Ebglyss in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who were previously treated with dupilumab. To qualify for ADapt, patients must have discontinued dupilumab treatment due to inadequate response, intolerance or an adverse event, or other reasons. The primary endpoint of the study was measured by at least 75% improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index, or EASI-75, score at 16 weeks, which evaluates the extent and severity of the skin disease. Secondary endpoints at 16 and 24 weeks included Investigator Global Assessment, or IGA, score of clear or almost clear skin with a reduction of at least two points from baseline and at least a four-point improvement in Pruritus NRS from baseline. Other secondary and exploratory endpoints were also included. The reported endpoints were as observed. With Ebglyss, 57% of patients at Week 16, and 60% of patients at Week 24 who were previously treated with dupilumab, achieved EASI-75. These results are similar to what was observed in the Phase 3 monotherapy trials of Ebglyss in patients without prior exposure to dupilumab. In addition, 46% of patients who were inadequate responders to dupilumab achieved EASI-75 response with Ebglyss at Week 16. Fifty-three percent and 62% of ADapt patients who discontinued dupilumab and began treatment with Ebglyss also experienced itch relief with at least a four-point improvement from baseline at Week 16 and Week 24 respectively. Patients in this study saw improvements in difficult-to-treat areas when treated with Ebglyss. More than half of patients treated with Ebglyss saw clear or almost clear face dermatitis at Week 24 (F-IGA 0,1 with a reduction of at least two points from baseline). Among patients with moderate-to-severe hand dermatitis at baseline, patients’ modified total lesion symptom score, which measures extent and severity of hand dermatitis, decreased by 75% at Week 24.1. Less than six percent of patients treated with Ebglyss experienced an adverse event that led to treatment discontinuation. The safety profile of Ebglyss in ADapt was consistent with previous Ebglyss Phase 3 studies in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, and no new safety signals were observed. The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate. Reported treatment-related side effects in the study were conjunctivitis and injection site reactions. Of the 14 patients who discontinued dupilumab due to an adverse event, two patients discontinued Ebglyss due to an adverse event. Of the 10 patients who discontinued dupilumab due to eye-related events, facial dermatitis or inflammatory arthritis, none reported similar events with Ebglyss .

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.