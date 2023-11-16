News & Insights

Eli Lilly plans to invest 2 bln euros in new German plant -source

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

November 16, 2023 — 04:58 am EST

Written by Andreas Rinke and Rene Wagner for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. pharma company Eli Lilly LLY.N plans to invest 2 billion euros ($2.17 billion) in a new plant in Alzey, western Germany, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters on Thursday.

Separately, people familiar with the plans told Reuters that at least 1,000 jobs would be created.

The company declined to comment.

Reuters had reported on Wednesday that the pharma group intended to invest in Germany after Eli Lilly called a news conference for Friday but few details were available.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Rene Wagner Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Miranda Murray)

