Eli Lilly partners with Indiana to speed up coronavirus testing

March 18 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Wednesday it will perform coronavirus tests on samples taken from Indiana healthcare facilities to speed up diagnosis in the state.

The company said its partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health was supported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lilly also said it was piloting a testing drive to diagnose patients outside healthcare facilities.

The U.S. FDA has been pushing to expand screening capacity for the virus, which has infected over 7,000 people in the country and caused nearly 100 deaths.

Lilly partnered with privately-held AbCellera Biologics Inc last week to co-develop antibody products for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

