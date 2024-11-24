Eli Lilly, others to buy after RFK-inspired drop, Barron’s says

Stocks of anti-obesity drugmakers Eli Lilly (LLY), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Amgen (AMGN) have gotten hit as the market frets over what a Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-run Department of Health and Human Services would mean for the group. The worries are overblown, and investors should use the selloff to scoop the stocks up on the cheap, Jacob Sonenshine writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s.

