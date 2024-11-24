Eli Lilly, others to buy after RFK-inspired drop, Barron’s says

Stocks of anti-obesity drugmakers Eli Lilly (LLY), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Amgen (AMGN) have gotten hit as the market frets over what a Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-run Department of Health and Human Services would mean for the group. The worries are overblown, and investors should use the selloff to scoop the stocks up on the cheap, Jacob Sonenshine writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LLY:
- Sanofi (SNY) Is Seeking to Change How It Gives Discounts to Hospitals
- Sanofi planning changes to 340B hospital drug discount plan, WSJ reports
- Protagonist Therapeutics price target raised to $67 from $51 at BTIG
- HIMS Stock Surges after Court Case with Eli Lilly Gets Put on Hold
- FDA tirzepatide status report ‘moderately positive’ for Hims & Hers, says Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.