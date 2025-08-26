Eli Lilly: Orforglipron Meets Primary, Key Secondary Endpoints In Phase 3 ATTAIN-2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-2 trial, evaluating orforglipron, in adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes. In the trial, all three doses of orforglipron met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, delivering significant weight loss, meaningful A1C reductions, and improvements in cardiometabolic risk factors at 72 weeks.

For the primary endpoint, orforglipron 36 mg, lowered weight by an average of 10.5% compared to 2.2% with placebo using the efficacy estimand.

