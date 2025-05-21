Eli Lilly Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 24% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $260,924, and 22 are calls, amounting to $965,029.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $640.0 to $1040.0 for Eli Lilly over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $640.0 to $1040.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $121.45 $119.1 $120.35 $700.00 $120.3K 400 10 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $66.0 $65.15 $66.0 $750.00 $66.0K 305 0 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $63.0 $60.0 $60.0 $1000.00 $60.0K 981 10 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $27.45 $26.8 $27.0 $870.00 $59.4K 92 25 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $58.2 $57.0 $57.49 $750.00 $57.4K 279 10

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Where Is Eli Lilly Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,435,598, the price of LLY is down -2.32% at $729.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $908.33.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $975. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1050. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HSBC lowers its rating to Reduce with a new price target of $700.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for LLY

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 HSBC Downgrades Buy Reduce Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight

