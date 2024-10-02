Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to Build $4.5 Billion Research and Manufacturing Center

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly (LLY) says it will spend $4.5 billion to create a new research and manufacturing center for the development of future medications.

The facility, to be called the “Lilly Medicine Foundry,” will develop and produce new prescription drugs and focus on achieving operational efficiencies, said the company. Management said the facility will be the first to combine research and production in one location when it opens in 2027.

The new center will be situated next to a $9 billion manufacturing complex Eli Lilly is currently building in Indiana, the U.S. state where it is headquartered. The new research and manufacturing site is being built as sales of the company’s diabetes and weight loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound accelerate.

Eli Lilly’s Blockbuster Drugs

Mounjaro and Zepbound, which have only been commercially available for about a year, are expected to generate $50 billion in sales by 2028. That’s nearly double Eli Lilly’s entire revenue from 2022. The strong sales are providing the company with more capital to invest in future discoveries and operations.

Eli Lilly is continuing to explore other weight loss treatments, including the development of a pill that can control people’s appetite. The explosive sales of Mounjaro and Zepbound have driven LLY stock higher and put the company on track to become the first trillion-dollar healthcare company. Eli Lilly’s share price has gained 70% over the last 12 months, giving it a market capitalization of $840 billion.

Is LLY Stock a Buy?

Eli Lilly’s stock has a consensus Strong Buy rating among 20 Wall Street analysts. The rating is based on 18 Buy and two Hold recommendations assigned in the last three months. There are no Sell ratings on the stock. The average LLY price target of $1,049.18 implies 17.70% upside potential from where the shares currently trade.

