Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.98

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of March to US$0.98. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

Eli Lilly's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Eli Lilly's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 14.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Eli Lilly Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:LLY Historic Dividend January 4th 2022

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.96 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$3.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Eli Lilly has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. Eli Lilly is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Eli Lilly that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

