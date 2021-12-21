Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.98

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of March to US$0.98. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

Eli Lilly's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Eli Lilly was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 51% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Eli Lilly Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:LLY Historic Dividend December 21st 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.96 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$3.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Eli Lilly has impressed us by growing EPS at 23% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Eli Lilly could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On Eli Lilly's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Eli Lilly that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.